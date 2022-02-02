The Tracking Pathogens Act will help the U.S. prepare for the next pandemic, backers say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even as the COVID-19 health crisis persists scientists say there will be other pandemics. And on Capitol Hill, there is a push to make sure the U.S. is better prepared for the next pandemic.

Dr. Nicholas Maness, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane University’s National Primate Research Center says no one should think the current pandemic will be the last.

“I think it would be very naive to think that this would be the last pandemic. This is the third coronavirus to emerge in humans to cause, you know, severe disease and mortality,” said Maness.

And during the current pandemic genomic sequencing has proved extremely valuable.

“One of the most important things to happen in this pandemic was the release of the first genome sequence of this virus, so that allowed, all the development, all the testing methods, so PCR, all of the antigen tests, all of those necessitated having a genomic sequence of the first virus,” said Maness.

Such sequencing involves examining a virus’ genetic material and looking for mutations. “It’s looking for a series of different letters across 30,000 which comprise the viral genome, and so, you know, and looking for different combinations of those because the virus can actually if a person were infected by two variants at the same time which is rare but can happen they can intermix as well and cause new variants that way,” said Maness.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, who is a medical doctor wants the federal government to be better prepared for future infectious disease threats. He and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, from Wisconsin have proposed the Tracking Pathogens Act in Congress.

“This is about using what we currently do with terrorists and use it viruses and bacteria that could otherwise impact public health in our nation and it’s long overdue,” said Cassidy.

Maness was asked if the U.S. has room to improve, in terms of the amount of genomic sequencing it is doing.

“Yes, so, absolutely. The United States has done I would say an okay job of tracking, of doing genomic sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 and it’s been very location-specific,” he answered.

Under the legislation, $175 million per year would be allocated for the fiscal year 2023 through 2027.

“Which I think as a doc would save us money in the long run, in the short run, if a virus or bacteria gets to our shores and begins to spread, you spend a lot of money catching up with,” said Cassidy.

Maness said sequencing is a tool that remains vital to tracking viruses and their evolution.

“Sequencing is the only way really to identify variants,” Maness stated.

The bill also calls for awarding grants to public health agencies and partnerships to establish centers of excellence to promote innovation in pathogen genomics and molecular epidemiology.

