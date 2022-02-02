BBB Accredited Business
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco

Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman refueling her SUV was knocked unconscious and hospitalized when an auto thief ran her over while stealing her vehicle Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 1), New Orleans police said.

The brazen incident occurred at about 2:52 p.m. at the busy gas station of Costco New Orleans, near the Hollygrove and Gert Town neighborhoods at 3900 Dublin St.

New Orleans police have not disclosed the 45-year-old woman’s condition but said she suffered injuries to her head, face, and arm. Nor have they said whether they have developed a suspect in the case. The stolen vehicle is a white Nissan Pathfinder bearing Louisiana license plate 428DBW, the NOPD said.

The woman was fueling up the vehicle at its passenger-side gas tank when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat, the NOPD said. The victim tried hanging on to the vehicle as the suspect started to drive off, but fell to the ground and was run over by the SUV’s back wheel as the thief sped away.

Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps(WVUE)

The night before, Mon., Jan. 31, a woman in line for gas at Costco captured a similar carjacking attempt on her dashcam. In the video, a white SUV pulls up to a woman pumping gas. An unknown person exits the SUV and attempts to jump into her barely-opened driver’s side door. The woman is able to shove the suspected offender away and the SUV flees.

Costco’s fueling station is usually quite busy during business hours and staffed by an attendant. The membership warehouse also has had private security patrolling its parking lot in a marked vehicle since late last year, after two women loading groceries into their vehicles were carjacked at gunpoint in a span of three days on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

