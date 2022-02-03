BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Body found near USS Kidd

A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the...
A body was discovered on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered Thursday morning on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 200 South River Road at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Investigators say the individual appears to be the size of an adult.

Authorities will release more details as they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Kelleye and Jason Rhein
Husband pleads for violent crime solutions after wife’s brutal carjacking at Costco
Police allege that Roderick A. Moliere, 23, and two juveniles approached a victim that was...
One man, two teens arrested for West Bank carjacking, NOPD says
Police say officers responded to calls related to a vehicle crash on I-10 West at Exit 239...
Overnight: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle, NOPD says
LOPA: Heart transplant recipient
LOPA: Heart transplant recipient