Body found near USS Kidd
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was discovered Thursday morning on the banks of the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd.
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers responded to the scene at 200 South River Road at 9:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Investigators say the individual appears to be the size of an adult.
Authorities will release more details as they become available.
