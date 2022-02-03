Bruce: Cold front coming-Few downpours then sharply colder temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - BIG changes are on the way as a strong cold front moves through this afternoon. Mild conditions to start out today as rain and storms move in ahead of the next cold front. Highs ahead of the front will be in the lower 70s. Expect passing rain early with more showers and some storms building in through the day ahead of the cold front that will move through late afternoon. Temp drops of 25-30° in the next 8 hours will be common.

Bruce: Big drops in temps on the way. A strong Arctic blast will drop temps 25-30+° over the next 8 hours. Rain likely through the evening. Few strong storms possible through 3pm. pic.twitter.com/fAA6x5lkXL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 3, 2022

The storm prediction center places the area under a low level 1 risk for severe weather meaning one or two storms could have strong winds, lighting and hail. A very small area including parts of St. Tammany Parish and Pearl River County have a slightly elevated risk in the level 2 category during the afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will steadily fall through the overnight. Friday morning expect low to mid 30s, but with more cold air moving in temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. As far as frozen precipitation, the chance is low north and west of the lake. We are not anticipation any wintry travel issues.

