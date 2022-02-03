BBB Accredited Business
Metairie man in custody for attempted murder for hire plan involving Slidell business

Ahmad Slyyeh
Ahmad Slyyeh(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie man is behind bars in St. Tammany Parish for attempting to hire someone to murder his business partner.

“I am very proud of the hard work of our deputies and detectives,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “They work very hard to keep everyone safe and to solve any and all crimes,” Sheriff Smith stated. “This particular incident could have ended with someone getting hurt, but instead everyone is safe and the perpetrator is in custody.”

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Ahmad Slyyeh, 30, turned himself in on Wednesday after authorities learned he attempted to hire someone he owns a Slidell business with. The business in question is where detectives say Slyyeh met with someone to conspire the plan with. The individual in question instead came forward to authorities to reveal Slyyeh’s intentions, detectives say.

Detectives say that they conducted a very thorough investigation and were able to gather enough evidence to identify Slyyeh as a suspect.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Slyyeh, and as detectives were actively searching for him, he turned himself into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

His bond is currently set at $225,000.

