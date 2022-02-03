Multi-million dollar entertainment complex, Airborne X Adventure Park, opens on West Bank

HARVEY, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - A new 30,000 square-foot, multi-million dollar entertainment center lands on the West Bank. The new indoor amusement center, called Airborne X Adventure Park, opens at 901 Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X. (Source: Airborne X)

The entertainment complex offers more than 20 arcade games, sky riding over the trampoline park, obstacle courses, freestanding climbing structures, a rope course and a three-level soft play area for little ones. The center also features a café and five birthday party suites.

The official grand opening is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X. (Source: Airborne X)

Airborne X is the new anchor tenant at the Westbank Village Shopping Center, in the space previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond. After the retail chain announced its closure in January 2020, owner Alex Xiao outbid three other competitors to get the property and began the multi-million-dollar renovation and park development, according to a release.

The new Harvey location marks the second trampoline park for Airborne X after owners said they saw huge success at their Denham Springs location that opened in 2018.

Harvey is now home to a brand new indoor amusement center called Airborne X. (Source: Airborne X)

Airborne X says it expects to employ more than 80 part-time and full-time employees for the new entertainment center.

Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The center also offers “toddler time” hours from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.