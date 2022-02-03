BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Rain and storms with a big temperature drop on the way

A 40 degree temperature difference likely by Friday
A cold front pushes through Thursday prompting rain and storms with a major temperature drop behind the front.(WVUE FOX8)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mild conditions to start out Thursday will turn into a bit of a mess as rain and storms move in ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures to kick off the day in the middle 60s will warm into the 70s by mid-morning. Expect passing rain early with more showers and some storms building in through the day ahead of the cold front that will move through late afternoon. The storm prediction center places the area under a low level 1 risk for severe weather meaning one or two storms could have strong winds, lighting and hail. A very small area including parts of St. Tammany Parish and Pearl River County have a slightly elevated risk in the level 2 category during the afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will steadily fall through the overnight. Friday morning expect low to mid 30s, but with more cold air moving in temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s for most of the day.

