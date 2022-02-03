One man, two teens arrested for West Bank carjacking, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and two teenage suspects have been arrested and are accused of an armed carjacking on the West Bank that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police allege that Roderick A. Moliere, 23, and two juveniles approached a victim that was parked in their car around 2:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of Gen. Meyer Ave. and demanded the keys to the vehicle while armed. After the victim complied and fled, police say the suspects were tracked down to the 4400 block of Chef Menteur Hwy. in the stolen vehicle.

Police say that the suspects accelerated the stolen vehicle and hit a fixed object after they saw responding units following them. The suspects were arrested after the crash and police say they found and confiscated three loaded firearms inside of the vehicle.

Moliere was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

The 17-year-old juvenile male was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. Police say this suspect was the driver of the vehicle.

The 16-year-old juvenile male was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Additionally, the suspect was charged with a second count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm that was reported stolen during an auto burglary in the Third District.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

