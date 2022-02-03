BBB Accredited Business
Overnight: Man found fatally shot inside vehicle, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that an investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot inside of a vehicle Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to calls related to a vehicle crash on I-10 West at Exit 239 (Louisa Street) around 11:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man dead inside of the vehicle that had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Investigators are currently gathering evidence and information to identify who may be responsible for the incident. Police say there is no established motive at this time.

Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information that can assist in this investigation. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

