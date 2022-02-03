BBB Accredited Business
Saints head coach search could impact quarterback position

Mickey Loomis is leading search for new head coach.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When it comes to the chemistry between head coach and quarterback, perhaps no one in NFL history had it better than Sean Payton and Drew Brees. That chemistry took the Saints to unprecedented heights…

But now those days are over, and it’s up to general manager Mickey Loomis to find the right coach/quarterback combo to follow the greatest the organization has ever had.

““They’re pretty important. Replacing Drew Brees and Sean Payton are pretty important,” Loomis said.

But before they can truly get into specifics about their plan for a new quarterback or any position, they must find a head coach…

“All the roster decisions we’ve talked about. We’ve evaluated our team,” Loomis explained. " We kind of have a good idea of what we have, but we need the coaching staff in place and the head coach in place in order to finish that process.”

And therein lies the challenge, any head coaching candidate wants to know how the organization views the quarterback situation. In house, Jameis Winston is a free agent and coming off an injury. Taysom hill is under contract and also coming off an injury, while Ian Book heads into his second year.

The team could explore free agency, make a trade or even look to the draft. They’ll do their due diligence and whomever the head coach ends up being will have a strong influence on the most important position on the field.

“It’s a question that every candidate’s going to have. That’s a collaborative decision and we have in-house candidates, those who have been with us and maybe other candidates. But we’ll just go through that process and determine who those are we’ll come up with a collective preference.”

