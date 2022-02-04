BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
Madden has tapped Todd Schliem for the position that opened up after the recent retirement of...
FBI presence in Mandeville Thursday morning

Latest News

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault