Arrest made in French Quarter murder caught on camera
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another in the French Quarter last month.
Surveillance video captured the Jan. 9 argument between Russel Ricou Jr., 41, and a man police identified as James Patton, 38. It happened around 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of Conti and Burgundy Streets, outside of the Three-Legged Dog bar.
In the video, the two exchange words in each other’s faces, and Ricou is shot as he goes in to punch Patton. Patton then walks away and a bystander speeds off on foot. Ricou died from his injuries.
Patton was arrested Feb. 4 on Cleveland Avenue without incident, NOPD says.
The victim’s brother, Denis Ricou, posted a loving tribute and a GoFundMe link days after the shooting.
“Known as a best friend to all, a loyal ally in any altercation and an extremely frustrating “little brother” to many, Russell will be forever remembered for his laugh, his strong language and gruff tone and his never-failing way of staying in touch with everyone he loved … at all times of the day and night,” the tribute reads.
