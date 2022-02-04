BBB Accredited Business
BRPD arrest 2 in catalytic converter theft ring

Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring that encompassed East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursda
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Burglary Detectives arrested two people in connection to a catalytic converter theft ring that encompassed East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Matthew Gibson, 39, and Brooke Gibson, 34, were arrested by detectives in connection to the theft ring. Officials state that they confiscated 101 catalytic converters that were cut and stolen from local vehicles.

Detectives also confiscated narcotics that included: heroin, LSD, illegal prescription drugs and crystal meth.

The Gibson’s were both booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for three counts of possession of stolen things over $25,000. Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia among other charges.

