Bruce: Coldest day of the year at 39°-Sun returns for the weekend but still chilly

Cloudy, windy , cold-feels like 20s
Cloudy, windy , cold-feels like 20s(WVUE)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be one of the coldest days of the year so far. Most won’t get out of the 30s today, with nlots of clouds, few sprinkles and strong winds that make it feel like the 20s all day. The brisk north winds will continue to push in colder air at the surface, while a southwesterly flow in the upper levels keeps clouds and rain around for most of the day into the early evening. The timing does appear to work out where freezing conditions lag just enough behind the rain to avoid any icing in the area.

The rain should dry out finally overnight allowing skies to clear and cold temperatures to take over. Expect freezing conditions both sides of Lake Pontchartrain for Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s north and 30s south. Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. Temperatures will rebound a bit for Sunday after another morning with freezing temperatures at least north of the lake highs will warm into the 50s.

