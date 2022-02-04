BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Hammond High closed Friday due to weather-related damage; classes to resume Monday

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - On the North Shore, Hammond High Magnet School is closed today due to weather-related damage on campus.

Officials say that intense weather Thursday night produced lightning that damaged the heating and fire alarm systems so the campus will be closed and there will be no virtual assignments for students.

Classes will resume on Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans

Latest News

NOLA crime plan and Magazine carjacking
‘People of this city are very scared’: Brazen car jacking on Magazine St. as New Orleans councilmembers present plan to crack down on crime, ask for public input
Car theft victims impound
City Council Members push legislation to save carjacking victims from illegal towing and impound fees
Hammond High closed due to weather-related damage
Hammond High closed due to weather-related damage
Car theft victims impound
Car theft victims impound