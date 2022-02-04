Historic Ponchatoula building that once served as a hotel sold

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A Downtown Ponchatoula building that was the site of a century-old hotel will see new life soon now that it has been sold to new owners.

According to a 2014 article written by historian Jim Perrin for the Ponchatoula Times, the building was originally known as the Hotel Alford before it was sold to New Orleans businessman Fritz Pflanze. March 1 will be the 100th anniversary of the date the hotel was sold and rebranded as “The Pflanze Hotel”.

In its most recent years, the building has been home to antique stores and formerly the Ponchatoula Times newspaper.

The owners of Chaleureux, a popular local culture shop downtown, announced on social media that they purchased the building and have plans to give it upgrades.

It is unclear what their future plans for the building are but the owners say it will be a part of a long-term investment plan.

“After almost 7 years here in town, this piece of history became available and we’ve made it ours!” the owner’s said. “This beauty needs a LOT of love put into her, and our whole team is thrilled to have the chance to restore a bit of downtown in an authentic but forward-thinking way. We promise to keep you updated on the progress as it happens!”

We love being a part of Ponchatoula so much so that we said YES to building ownership!! After almost 7 years here in... Posted by Chaleureux on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

