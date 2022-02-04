Krewe of Chewbacchus shortens parade route, citing NOPD staffing shortage

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The 2022 Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday will now roll with a shortened route, the krewe announced Friday.

In a release, Chewbacchus said its parade route has been shortened due to the NOPD not being able to staff the full route as originally planned.

The parade now starts at Elysian Fields Avenue and Royal Street. The procession will turn right onto Decatur Street and end at Conti Street.

The 2022 Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus parade scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday will now roll with a shortened route. (Source: Krewe of Chewbacchus)

“We will take a slow, leisurely pace to make sure we get all of our beautiful throws into the hands of our fans and spectators,” the krewe said.

For its 11th season, the theme for the popular sci-fi-themed parade is “System Reset.” The original route started on the riverside of St. Claude Avenue at Homer Plessy Way.

In a statement released by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office, Deputy press secretary John Lawson II said the parade route change is “not a manpower issue”:

“To be abundantly clear: this is not a manpower issue at the NOPD, and there was not a shortage of officers for the Krewe of Chewbacchus. The staffing and deployment for this parade was drawn from a pool of officers that sign up for paid details through the Office of Police Secondary Employment. Krewe of Chewbacchus was a detail, paid for by the event organizer at a rate they selected. Paid details are not mandatory and are staffed on a volunteer basis by officers seeking to earn additional income through OPSE. This is different than a Mardi Gras parade, which is a ‘City roll’ --- meaning officers are on the clock with the City, which officially begins Friday, February 18.”

Following the parade, the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore will start at 9 p.m. instead of the previously scheduled 10p.

“We urge our members, friends, and fans to patronize the businesses along St. Claude Avenue this evening, tomorrow before and after the parade, and again on Sunday,” the Krewe of Chewbacchus said.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.