BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana police officer flips cruiser in heavy rain while responding to call

Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.
Officer injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Louisiana.(Source: Slidell PD)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (KNOE) - Inclement weather is believed to have contributed to a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana involving a police officer.

According to Slidell police, the crash happened on Interstate 10 around 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2022.

They say the officer was responding to a call in heavy rain when he switched lanes and lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the car hit a guard rail and flipped over. The police car was heavily damaged in the crash.

The officer was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.

**𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐨𝐧 𝐈-𝟏𝟎** Around 9:15am this morning, a Slidell Police officer, responding to a...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Friday, February 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion’s social media post stirs up Pelicans fans

Latest News

In its most recent years, the building has been home to antique stores and formerly the...
Historic Ponchatoula building that once served as a hotel sold
Inmate at Washington Parish Jail dies
Hammond man dies as result of two-vehicle crash
James Patton has been arrested in connection with the French Quarter slaying of Russel Ricou Jr.
Arrest made in French Quarter murder caught on camera