LSU football makes history as first to fully embrace custom player jerseys

LSU tight end Jack Bech (80)
LSU tight end Jack Bech (80)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football team made history on Friday, Feb. 4 as they became the first team to fully embrace custom player jerseys. They had a near-unanimous participation from their players to opt into the program with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners co-branded player jersey program.

Within 24 hours of the launch of the program LSU players quickly opted in and will be able to have their name and number featured on customizable Nike jerseys provided by Fanatics. Players will be compensated for each jersey sale, more information will be made available on how fans can purchase the jersey of their favorite current player.

“This is a historic day in college athletics, and we’re proud and pleased to bring the storied tradition of LSU Football to the forefront of the sport through co-branded, licensed football jerseys,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “For the first time ever, fans will be able to purchase authentic jerseys of their favorite LSU Tigers, and student-athletes will directly benefit from every sale. We cannot wait to see our jerseys on the sidelines and in the stands inside Tiger Stadium next season, and we eagerly anticipate additional player co-branded products for our student-athletes across all sports.”

On Thursday, Feb. 3, Fanatics and OneTeam announced a historic partnership to provide current college football players the opportunity to be compensated for inclusion in a broad-scale, multi-school jersey customization program

“What a moment for LSU! In less than 24 hours, the Tigers became the first football team to fully opt-in to the Fanatics player jersey program. OneTeam couldn’t be more excited for LSU athletes. We look forward to making this a reality for so many more athletes across the country,” said Malaika Underwood, SVP of Licensing at OneTeam Partners. “There is no question that LSU athletes understand their collective value, and they were ready to take advantage of the opportunity. There have been a lot of headlines in the last seven months, but this one is worth noting.”

