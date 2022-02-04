BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s Damone Clark named top LB at Senior Bowl

American Team linebacker Damone Clark of LSU runs through drills during practice for the Senior...
American Team linebacker Damone Clark of LSU runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU’s Damone Clark was named the top linebacker on the American team at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Offensive lineman, tight ends and running back groups voted for Clark at practice Player of the Week Awards ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4.

Clark was a finalist for the 2021 Dick Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker. During the 2021 season, finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation in total tackles with 135 including, 78 solo which also ranked No. 2 in the nation. His 15.5 tackles-for-loss tied him for 20th in the nation and ranked No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. He also added 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four passes defended and an interception.

During his career at LSU Clark appeared in 50 games, starting 20 including all 12 during his senior year, he finished with 249 total tackles, 23.5 TFL, and seven sacks. He was also awarded the No. 18 jersey for the 2020 and 2021 season. The No. 18 jersey tradition is synonymous with success on and off the field, as well as having a selfless attitude.

Clark, is one of four LSU Tigers playing in the Senior Bowl, joining defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and offensive lineman Chasen Hines, and Ed Ingram. Clark, Farrell, and Ingram will be playing for the American team while Hines will play for the National team.

