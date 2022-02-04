Nicondra: A cold and damp start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a major cold front blasted across the country Thursday we continue to see much colder air settling in across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There won’t be much change in temperatures through the day with most locations staying in the upper 30s to low 40s. Brisk north winds will continue to push in colder air at the surface, while a southwesterly flow in the upper levels keeps clouds and rain around for most of the day into the early evening. The timing does appear to work out where freezing conditions lag just enough behind the rain to avoid any icing in the area.

The rain should dry out finally overnight allowing skies to clear and cold temperatures to take over. Expect freezing conditions both sides of Lake Pontchartrain for Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s north and 30s south. Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. Temperatures will rebound a bit for Sunday after another morning with freezing temperatures at least north of the lake highs will warm into the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.