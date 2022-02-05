BBB Accredited Business
Burrow gifts AFC Championship jersey to childhood idol, Ohio native

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) lifts up Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.(Albert Cesare/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gifted his game-worn AFC Championship jersey to one of his childhood idols, musical artist Kid Cudi.

Cudi, who like Burrow is an Ohio native, went on Twitter to express his excitement over the gift.

The musician says he reached out to Burrow following the Bengals 27-24 overtime win against the Kansas City Chiefs to see if he could have the jersey.

Cudi says Burrow said yes and sent the jersey right away.

Cudi will be wearing the jersey for Super Bowl LVI as he roots on Burrow and the Bengals, he wrote on Twitter.

