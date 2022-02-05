BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge

By WDBJ7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - One person is dead and four others are hospitalized after a shooting late Friday night in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Blacksburg Police were called to reports of shots fired just before midnight at the Melody Hookah Lounge on North Main Street, WDBJ reported.

No names have been released and there is no word yet about the severity of the victims’ injuries. One of the victims was a Virginia Tech student, according to a statement from the university.

Police have released no information about any arrests.

Blacksburg Police are calling this a homicide investigation. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads.

Virginia Tech had issued an a “secure in place” request during the incident. The request has since then been lifted. However, the university is urging people to continue avoiding downtown until further notice.

At the time of the shooting, the bar had just reopened after being closed three hours for a private party., according to the business’s website.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 900 block of Stillwell Lane in...
No charges filed after 4-year-old fatally shot himself while adults smoked in front seat, JPSO says

Latest News

A car caravan drove through downtown Minneapolis to protest killing of Amir Locke. (Source:...
GRAPHIC: Car caravan drives through Minneapolis in protest of Amir Locke's killing
Biathletes skate above the Olympic rings during practice at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday,...
Olympic teams raise concerns over quarantine hotels
One Killed in Blacksburg Shooting
One Killed in Blacksburg Shooting
In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
Delta’s CEO repeats call for ‘no-fly’ list from Justice Department