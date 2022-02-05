The recruitment of Arch Manning has some new schools involved

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2022 college football recruiting cycle is almost in the books, so now it’s time to focus on the 2023 class.

The No. 1 recruit in the country is from New Orleans, that’s Newman quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning visited five schools this past fall on gameday: Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama, and Clemson.

Four of those five schools are still in the running for Manning. Clemson is now out of the picture.

Now there could be some new schools in the mix. Billy Napier at Florida visited the Newman campus a few weeks back.

LSU also has great interest in Manning. Brian Kelly stopped over at the Uptown campus recently.

So when is it decision time?

Manning is playing basketball right now, but visits could come after the season is over.

With the transfer portal and coaching carousel a constant in college football, this recruitment could go well into the fall...

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.