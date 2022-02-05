BBB Accredited Business
Suspect arrested after Bourbon Street mugging, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect accused of mugging a man on Bourbon Street late Friday night was arrested, New Orleans police said Saturday (Feb. 5).

Kentrell Hubbard, 23, is accused of robbing a man of his wallet in the 500 block of Bourbon Street (between St. Louis and Toulouse streets), then assaulting the victim after he gave chase around 11:20 p.m.

Officers patrolling the French Quarter later spotted Hubbard, based on the description provided by the victim. The NOPD said Hubbard was found to be armed with a stolen gun during his arrest.

Court records show Hubbard was booked with single counts of simple robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm inside an alcoholic beverage outlet and resisting an officer.

The arrest appears to be Hubbard’s first as an adult in Orleans Parish.

