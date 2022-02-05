BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Sun returns for the weekend

Highs will climb nicely to near 50 degrees.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I’m going to say it, the coldest part of winter is behind us and I’m seeing signs that a nice stretch of weather is in our near future.

We start that nicer trend today as sun returns to the forecast. Expect a cold morning to give way to an overall nice day. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 40′s to near 50 degrees. As long as you stay in the sun, it will feel wonderful out there.

Same story going into Sunday as a cold start gives way to a beautiful afternoon. The morning will likely bring a widespread frost so make sure your plants are protected. That bright sunshine will allow temperatures to rebound into the middle 50′s for highs to finish off the weekend.

A look ahead to next week doesn’t show much in the way of weather. Some clouds on Monday gives way to a sunny rest of the week. Temperatures will be trending upwards and we may start to go above-normal by week’s end.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

