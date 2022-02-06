BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2 injured as van crashes into Kenner church

Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our...
Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.(Kenner Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Two people sustained minor injuries when a van suddenly accelerated and crashed through a wall of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church early Sunday (Feb. 6), Kenner Police said.

The church at 1908 Short St. was damaged at 8:30 a.m., Kenner Police spokesman Capt. Michael Cunningham said.

The driver of the van -- a member of the church -- told officers that he recently had work done on the vehicle to correct sudden-acceleration issues. But after starting the van and shifting gears Sunday, he said the vehicle lurched forward through the church’s south side wall.

The van struck the choir section of the church’s interior. Police said the choir had just left the area moments before the incident, but one choir member still nearby twisted an ankle in the aftermath. The driver also sustained “minor injuries” that were not disclosed.

Cunningham said the crash is under investigation, but the driver was not cited.

Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our...
Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.(Kenner Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Quincy Quinn, 48, of New Orleans, is wanted for Battery of a Healthcare Worker
Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

Latest News

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking was recently released from an armed robbery arrest without charges
A nearby gunfight involving a 15-year-old and a series of car burglaries marred the...
Gun battle, car break-ins rattle St. Claude-St. Roch neighborhoods after Chewbacchus parade
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls
Kenner family struggles post Ida
Kenner family struggles post Ida