BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Another comeback falls short as No. 25 LSU drops third straight game with 75-66 loss to Vanderbilt

LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
LSU head coach Will Wade points during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU (16-7, 4-6 SEC) is currently on a three game losing streaking after Vanderbilt (12-10, 4-6 SEC) knocked off the Tigers 75-66. LSU has lost six of their last seven games after starting the season 15-1 and reaching as high as No. 12 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Vanderbilt’s 75 points was the second most LSU has allowed all season and the Tigers have surrendered over 70 points during their three game losing streak and have found themselves trailing at the half in each of those games.

The Tigers once again found themselves facing a huge deficit entering half time, as they trailed the Commodores 43-25. LSU shot 44% from the field and were 1-for-8 from deep in the first half. Brandon Murray led the Tigers in scoring in the first half with nine points, he started the game with seven points on 3-of-3 shooting.

For the Commodores, they shot 48.6% from the field and were 7-for-21 from behind the arc. Vanderbilt’s Rodney Chatman scored 16 points in the first half and was 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from behind the arc.

LSU trailed early by 20 points early in the second half, but they managed to get the game down to 11 points with 15:32 left to play at 54-43.

Then it was a game of runs for each team as Vanderbilt got things started with a 16-5 run to get their lead to 21 points at 69-48 with 9:37 left to play

Then the Tigers would come out of a timeout to go on a 16-0 run to cut the Commodores lead down to just five points at 69-64 with just under five minutes left.

Vanderbilt would get their lead back to double digits as they went on a 6-0 run to close out the win for the Commodores.

The Tigers had 16 turnovers in the loss and allowed Vanderbilt to shoot 41.9% from behind the arc and 45.6% from the field. Chatman finished the game with 24 points and was 2-for-2 in the second half shooting on threes.

A trio of Tigers scored double digit points led by Tari Eason with 16, Eric Gaines had 14, and Darius Days had 10. As a team LSU was 44.7% from the field and was just 3-for-14 from deep.

LSU will look to get back in the win column as they return home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as they take on Texas A&M on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Quincy Quinn, 48, of New Orleans, is wanted for Battery of a Healthcare Worker
Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start