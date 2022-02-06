BBB Accredited Business
Beautiful Winter weather this week

Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons
Chilly mornings and mild afternoons
Chilly mornings and mild afternoons(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The next week will be sunny and cool. Sunday will be spectacular after a cold start with temperatures easily into the middle and even upper 50s. The exception is Monday as a weak disturbance moves across the Gulf. This will bring cloudy skies to the area for one day and maybe a sprinkle near the coast.

From Tuesday into Friday it will be cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon with highs breaking 60 degrees by the middle of the week. No rain is expected.

Southerly winds return on Saturday ahead of the next front that is scheduled to arrive by the end of next weekend.

