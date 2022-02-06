BBB Accredited Business
Green Wave sink the Pirates

By Tulane Athletics
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sophomore Jaylen Forbes led Tulane with 26 points in their 86-66 victory over ECU on Saturday.

With the win, Tulane moves to 7-4 in conference play and 10-10 overall. This is the Green Wave’s best conference record since they joined the AAC for the 2014-15 campaign. 

Joining Forbes in double figures were teammates, Jalen Cook, who dropped 19 points going 5-8 from beyond the arc, DeVon Baker with 12 and Kevin Cross who tabbed 10 of his own. 

All 12 of Cook’s first-half points came from the three-point range, while 12 of Forbes’ 14 points in the first also came from beyond the arc. Tulane got off to a hot start and didn’t let up.

Opening the half with four straight three-pointers, before a turnover turned into a Sion James layup for two putting the Wave up 14-10. Tulane pulled away from there and ended the half with 49 points, shooting 53.3 percent from the field and an impressive 57.9 percent from downtown. The second half was no different as Forbes hit another from deep range to bring the score to 52-29.

The Green Wave didn’t fade down the stretch as they finished the game shooting 45.2 percent from the field and had a +7-turnover margin in their 86-66 victory over the Pirates.  

LAGNIAPPE

  • Jalen Cook scored in double figures for the 18th time this season.
  • Kevin Cross has now scored double figures in 13 straight contests.
  • Tulane has made at least one 3-point field goal in 246 consecutive games. The last time the Green Wave failed to do so came on Jan. 16, 2014 at home against Louisiana Tech when they went 0-for-14 from outside.
  • This is the 18th time this season three or more players have scored in the double-digits.

