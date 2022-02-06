BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Ames Boulevard in Marrero, JPSO says

A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (Feb. 6) on Ames Boulevard...
A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (Feb. 6) on Ames Boulevard near Trinity Drive in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Ames Boulevard in Marrero early Sunday morning (Feb. 6), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesman for the JPSO, said a passing motorist flagged down a deputy after finding the man in the roadway around 2 a.m. The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ames near the intersection with Trinity Drive, Rivarde said.

The victim “appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Rivarde said without elaborating.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incident is asked to contact JPSO’s Traffic Division at (504) 598-5880 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Quincy Quinn, 48, of New Orleans, is wanted for Battery of a Healthcare Worker
Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

Latest News

David Mack, 62, was booked with animal cruelty and gun counts after allegedly shooting the...
St. Tammany Parish man accused of shooting family dog during domestic dispute
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls
Kenner family struggles post Ida
Kenner family struggles post Ida
Brian Murray balloon release
Brian Murray balloon release