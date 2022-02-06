Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Ames Boulevard in Marrero, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver along Ames Boulevard in Marrero early Sunday morning (Feb. 6), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesman for the JPSO, said a passing motorist flagged down a deputy after finding the man in the roadway around 2 a.m. The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene on Ames near the intersection with Trinity Drive, Rivarde said.

The victim “appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” Rivarde said without elaborating.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incident is asked to contact JPSO’s Traffic Division at (504) 598-5880 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

