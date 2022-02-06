BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cloudy skies to start the work week

A disturbance moves through the region Monday increasing cloud cover.
A disturbance moves through the region Monday increasing cloud cover.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular, if cold, weekend with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly chilly afternoons the work week will start off a bit more grey. Clouds increase across the area as an upper level disturbance pushes past the region. Most locations should stay dry while any rain that forms will be mostly offshore. It’s not out of the question to see a light shower along the coast from Grand Isle area to the Mississippi counties, but cloudy conditions will be the main item. The clouds clear by Tuesday allowing for more clear, cold nights and sunny days into the week.

