Nicondra: Cloudy skies to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular, if cold, weekend with plenty of sunshine and pleasantly chilly afternoons the work week will start off a bit more grey. Clouds increase across the area as an upper level disturbance pushes past the region. Most locations should stay dry while any rain that forms will be mostly offshore. It’s not out of the question to see a light shower along the coast from Grand Isle area to the Mississippi counties, but cloudy conditions will be the main item. The clouds clear by Tuesday allowing for more clear, cold nights and sunny days into the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.