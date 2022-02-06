BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans to close out road trip with a win streak

Pelicans are 20-32 on the season.
Pelicans are 20-32 on the season.(NBA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans (20-32, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (15-37, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 6 p.m. CST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets host Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets are 2-6 against the rest of their division. Houston allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 117.0 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.7%.

The Pelicans are 2-4 against the rest of their division. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 11.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won 118-108 in the last meeting on Dec. 6. Wood led the Rockets with 23 points, and Ingram led the Pelicans with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is averaging 17.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Ingram is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist).

Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: out (health and safety protocols), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Didi Louzada: out (knee).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Quincy Quinn, 48, of New Orleans, is wanted for Battery of a Healthcare Worker
Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, front, pulls in a rebound in front of...
Jones’ big 4th quarter carries Pelicans over Nuggets 113-105
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Gordon, left, awkwardly passes the ball behind him as Los...
Report: Pelicans, aggressive buyers at the deadline, eyeing Eric Gordon and several other potential trade targets
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum pushes the ball upcourt against the Sacramento Kings...
Report: Pelicans looking to land Blazers guard C.J. McCollum before trade deadline
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young as he...
Pelicans rookie Herb Jones added to Rising Stars roster All-Star weekend