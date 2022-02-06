Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking was recently released from an armed robbery arrest without charges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a woman pumping gas last week at Costco, and court records show he was released from custody when District Attorney Jason Williams refused to prosecute him after a recent armed robbery arrest.

New Orleans police announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris just before 2:30 p.m. Law enforcement sources told Fox 8 that Harris was apprehended in the 1500 block of Milton Street in the St. Bernard neighborhood by police, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Marshal Service agents in connection with the Feb. 1 carjacking at the Costco at 3900 Dublin St.

New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein suffered fractures to her skull, face, and neck, and bleeding in her brain after Harris reportedly jumped into her driver’s seat while she was pumping gas and took off.

Costco victim's husband speaks out

Witnesses recall Rhein being left to die after she was bloodied and dragged up to 50 feet through the parking lot.

More: Husband pleads for violent crime solutions after wife’s brutal carjacking at Costco

Harris was booked Sunday with principle to simple carjacking. According to Louisiana law, a principle is “any person concerned in the commission of a crime, whether present or absent, and whether they directly commit the act constituting the offense, aid and abet in its commission, or directly or indirectly counsel or procure another to commit the crime.”

This is not the first time Harris crossed paths with law enforcement.

Harris evaded capture for nearly a month last year after allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint on Washington Avenue on Aug. 19. Police took the teen into custody on Sept. 14, but court records show that on Nov. 10, Williams’ office refused to prosecute the case.

Armed robbery is punishable in Louisiana by 10 to 99 years in state prison upon conviction, with an additional five years added consecutively to the sentence if a firearm enhancement is imposed. Williams’ office opted to charge Harris only with aggravated flight from an officer, according to court documents.

Harris was able to bond out of jail Dec. 16 on that lesser charge, records show. He is due back in court in that case Feb. 22.

Court records show that a $12,500 bond obligation imposed upon Harris after an earlier arrest last August also expired in January under Code of Criminal Procedure 701, when Williams’ office failed to bring charges within 150 days. In that case, Harris had been accused of illegal possession of stolen things (a vehicle), aggravated flight from an officer and resisting an officer. But the district attorney’s office failed to institute charges for five months, until Harris’ bond obligation expired.

Harris was still out on bond for his September arrest. But Criminal District Court Judge Angel Harris, a former public defender elected to the Section L bench in November 2020, agreed last November to set Tyrese Harris’ bond in the new aggravated flight case at the same $12,500 amount. She also granted a request to let his previously posted bond be transferred to his new case, allowing the teen to avoid a further jail stay at the time.

More: Zurik: Over 880 people, some violent offenders, released without charges in 2021

