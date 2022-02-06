Zack: A sunny, nice end to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fabulous weather pattern is beginning to take hold and it looks to last through the next week with only one hiccup expected.

That hiccup isn’t in today forecast as your Sunday will bring bright sunshine and nice conditions. After a cold, frosty start out there, temperatures will warm nicely into the middle 50′s. Very little wind will be around so sunny skies and middle 50′s will make for a nice feel through the afternoon.

It’s back to work on Monday and the start of the work week does bring that hiccup to the forecast. Clouds will increase late tonight making for a cloudy and cool day. Highs will be held down in the lower to middle 50′s but thankfully rain doesn’t look to be a player in the forecast. Any sprinkles from the sky are likely to stay offshore.

Once we get past Monday it’s sunny skies and pleasant, February temperatures. Highs trend back to the 60′s with lows staying in the 30′s and 40′s. That will give us a stretch of cold mornings with very nice days.

