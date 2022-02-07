BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Alvin Kamara arrested for battery, according to Las Vegas Police

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La,. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WVUE) - According to LVMPD, officers were called to a local hospital after a person was reporting battery Saturday night (Feb. 5).

The incident happened at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas. After investigation, the suspect was later identified as Alvin Kamara.

Karama was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says
Quincy Quinn, 48, of New Orleans, is wanted for Battery of a Healthcare Worker
Suspect in attack on Ochsner hospital nurse identified, still at large, JPSO says

Latest News

Two people were injured early Sunday (Feb. 6) when a van crashed through a wall at Kenner's Our...
2 injured as van crashes into Kenner church
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking was recently released from an armed robbery arrest without charges
A nearby gunfight involving a 15-year-old and a series of car burglaries marred the...
Gun battle, car break-ins rattle St. Claude-St. Roch neighborhoods after Chewbacchus parade
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls
Krewe of Chewbacchus rolls