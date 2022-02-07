Alvin Kamara arrested for battery, according to Las Vegas Police

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WVUE) - According to LVMPD, officers were called to a local hospital after a person was reporting battery Saturday night (Feb. 5).

The incident happened at a nightclub in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas. After investigation, the suspect was later identified as Alvin Kamara.

Karama was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please click on the document below for more information on the arrest of Alvin Kamara. This investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information about this incident is urged to call 702-828-3204 or contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/QoUY9tEQT1 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 7, 2022

