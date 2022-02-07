BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Clouds for a day-Sun returns Tuesday through Friday

Clouds today, sunny tomorrow
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clouds are here to start the new work week. Any rain should be little to none north shore, a passing sprinkle south shore and spotty showers along the coast. As a Gulf low tracks east, the farther south you are the better chance of light passing showers. highs will stay chilly in the lower 50s.

As fast as the clouds rolled in today, they will move out of the region tonight. This will set the stage for a stretch of sunny and nice days ahead. Cold mornings will give way to cool, nice afternoons. High temperatures should return to the 60s by the middle of the week. Even into next weekend, this weather pattern looks pretty uneventful.

