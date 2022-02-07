BBB Accredited Business
Burrow focusing on Super Bowl prep, eliminating distractions ahead of Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the AFC Championship trophy at the conclusion of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Super Bowl week has arrived. For Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, it’s just another week.

The 25-year-old quarterback finds himself in rare company. Come Feb. 13, he will become the seventh quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl in his second season.

Among the players Burrow is on that shortlist with, Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino, who never got back to the Super Bowl after his second-year appearance.

Knowing nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, Burrow says he and his team need to take advantage of the opportunity.

Burrow says the key to seizing the moment comes down to the preparation for the game and eliminating the distractions that come with Super Bowl week.

As he explained in Monday’s media briefing, Burrow is trying to silence the noise, which he said won’t be easy since the game is in Los Angeles.

“The team that handles those distractions the best is going to end up winning the game,” Burrow said.

Burrow says the feelings surrounding Super Bowl LVI are the same as any other big game he has played in.

The Bengals QB compared the current feeling going into the Super Bowl to playing for the state championship in high school.

“The players get better, and the scheme gets better and everything, but at the end of the day, your mindset stays the same,” Burrow explained.

Going up against some great players on the Los Angeles Rams defense will create the on-field pressure.

Burrow highlighted Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, and former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller as guys must key on.

Burrow says he knows those three will create pressure and fully believes the Bengals coaches have a “great plan” that will work.

Winning the matchup, Burrow says, will come be decided by two things: “One, how I’m able to get the ball out of my hands and get it to my playmakers in space and two, how we’re going to be able to handle them up front and I have the utmost confidence in our offensive line to make it happen.”

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 13.

