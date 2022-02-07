BBB Accredited Business
Denham Springs woman sentenced for embezzling more than $750,000

File photo
File photo(Source: Associated Press)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs woman has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after being convicted for wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. said Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, of Denham Springs, was convicted of wire fraud for embezzling money from the Plano, Texas-based Oceans Healthcare company.

Officials said starting in November of 2019, Knapp falsely represented an employee of Oceans Healthcare and authorized the purchase of equipment from a vendor when she was actually charging the company’s funds to a Paypal account that she controlled.

She also falsely represented an employee and submitted an expense report to the company, while she was actually charging money to the PayPal account, authorities say.

Gathe said Knapp was convicted of embezzling more than $750,000 from Oceans Healthcare throughout the course of the scheme.

Following her prison term, Knapp will serve three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $869,940 in restitution.

