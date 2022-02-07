BBB Accredited Business
Former Archbishop Rummel LB Kolbe Field transfers to LSU

South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields
South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly continues to work the NCAA Transfer Portal and has added their 14th transfer, in former South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields.

Fields, is returning home to Louisiana after spending one year with the Gamecocks before entering the transfer portal in January. He played in four games for South Carolina and registered one tackle.

A native of New Orleans, played at Archbishop Rummel and was rated as a three-star linebacker for the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Fields, was rated as the No. 24 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana and held offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, and Purdue among others.

RELATED STORIES:

Fields, joins linebacker transfer West Weeks, five-star Harold Perkins, and DeMario Tolan. Filling a huge need for the Tigers, they join fellow veteran linebackers Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr and Greg Penn III.

He is the eighth defensive player to be added through the portal.

Below is a complete list of LSU transfers including their previous school.

  • OT - Miles Frazier, FIU
  • LS - Slade Roy, ECU
  • DB - Mekhi Garner, UL-Lafayette
  • DB - Joe Foucha, Arkansas
  • DB - Greg Brooks Jr., Arkansas
  • RB - Noah Cain, Penn State
  • WR - Kyren Lacy, UL-Lafayette
  • LB - West Weeks, Virginia
  • DB - Frank Wilson IV, McNeese State
  • P - Jay Bramblett, Notre Dame
  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, Missouri
  • OL - Tre’mond Shorts, East Tennessee State
  • CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State
  • LB - Kolbe Fields - South Carolina

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

