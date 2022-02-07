BBB Accredited Business
Gas station employee suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing; suspect arrested

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A gas station employee is being treated at the hospital after getting stabbed multiple times while trying to stop a man from going behind the register on Sunday, Feb. 6, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Vernell Parker, 23, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing. They added the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Vernell Parker
Vernell Parker(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Parker had been on the premises for hours and at some point tried to go behind the register, according to the probable cause report. The document added when the clerk tried to stop him, an angry Parker began to yell and curse at the worker and then pulled out a large knife.

EBRSO stated another store worker ran outside and found a Baton Rouge fireman, who grabbed his own handgun and went inside the store to stop the suspect. The second worker called 911 after finding the firefighter, according to the report.

Investigators said the firefighter, with his gun drawn on the suspect, asked the suspect to stop stabbing the victim and the suspect reportedly complied.

They added the victim was able to then run outside for help but right after, Parker grabbed the handgun. He and the fireman struggled over the gun, which accidentally went off, but fired into the floor area, according to the probable cause report.

The report added Parker then laid on top of the firefighter for several minutes but then eventually got up and started pacing back and forth. Deputies arrived on the scene soon after and arrested him, according to officials.

