LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings
LSU Women’s Basketball
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Sunday, Jan. 30, a 78-69 win over Kentucky.
LSU will return to action on Monday, Feb. 7 as they take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The Tigers are currently tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss at 6-3. They trail South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida in the current SEC standings.
AP Top 25:
- South Carolina (21-1)
- Stanford (18-3)
- Louisville (21-2)
- Michigan (20-2)
- North Carolina State (20-3)
- Arizona (17-3)
- Indiana (16-3)
- Connecticut (15-4)
- Iowa State (20-3)
- Baylor (17-5)
- Georgia Tech (18-4)
- Oklahoma (20-3)
- Tennessee (19-4)
- LSU (18-4)
- Maryland (17-6)
- Texas (15-6)
- Georgia (17-5)
- Notre Dame (18-5)
- Florida (17-6)
- BYU (19-2)
- Ohio State (16-4)
- Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
- North Carolina (18-4)
- Oregon (14-7)
- Iowa (15-6)
