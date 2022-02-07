LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Sunday, Jan. 30, a 78-69 win over Kentucky.

LSU will return to action on Monday, Feb. 7 as they take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The Tigers are currently tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss at 6-3. They trail South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida in the current SEC standings.

AP Top 25 :

South Carolina (21-1) Stanford (18-3) Louisville (21-2) Michigan (20-2) North Carolina State (20-3) Arizona (17-3) Indiana (16-3) Connecticut (15-4) Iowa State (20-3) Baylor (17-5) Georgia Tech (18-4) Oklahoma (20-3) Tennessee (19-4) LSU (18-4) Maryland (17-6) Texas (15-6) Georgia (17-5) Notre Dame (18-5) Florida (17-6) BYU (19-2) Ohio State (16-4) Florida Gulf Coast (21-1) North Carolina (18-4) Oregon (14-7) Iowa (15-6)

