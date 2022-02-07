BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU moves up one spot to No. 14 in latest rankings

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.
Alexis Morris (45) scored 17 points in the Tigers win over Bradley.(LSU Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team (18-4, 6-3 SEC) moved up one spot from No. 15 to No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Feb. 7. The Tigers haven’t played a game since Sunday, Jan. 30, a 78-69 win over Kentucky.

LSU will return to action on Monday, Feb. 7 as they take on Ole Miss at 6 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. The Tigers are currently tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss at 6-3. They trail South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida in the current SEC standings.

AP Top 25:

  1. South Carolina (21-1)
  2. Stanford (18-3)
  3. Louisville (21-2)
  4. Michigan (20-2)
  5. North Carolina State (20-3)
  6. Arizona (17-3)
  7. Indiana (16-3)
  8. Connecticut (15-4)
  9. Iowa State (20-3)
  10. Baylor (17-5)
  11. Georgia Tech (18-4)
  12. Oklahoma (20-3)
  13. Tennessee (19-4)
  14. LSU (18-4)
  15. Maryland (17-6)
  16. Texas (15-6)
  17. Georgia (17-5)
  18. Notre Dame (18-5)
  19. Florida (17-6)
  20. BYU (19-2)
  21. Ohio State (16-4)
  22. Florida Gulf Coast (21-1)
  23. North Carolina (18-4)
  24. Oregon (14-7)
  25. Iowa (15-6)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start