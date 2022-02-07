New Orleans coroner IDs 4 more homicide victims, including man who died after being shot in November

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who died last weekend after being shot in mid-November was among the four latest homicide victims whose identities were revealed Monday (Feb. 7) by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

Terrance Jupiter, 51, succumbed Saturday to complications from gunshot wounds incurred nearly three months earlier.

New Orleans police said Jupiter was washing a vehicle just after noon on Nov. 13 when an unknown suspect approached and shot him five times in the 3400 block of Loyola Avenue. Jupiter was struck four times in his upper torso and once in his right leg, the NOPD said, and was hospitalized in critical condition. Jupiter remained alive for 12 weeks before dying Feb. 5.

A man who was stabbed to death Feb. 1 in Hollygrove was identified as 59-year-old Donnie Mims Sr. According to the NOPD, Mims was reported stabbed around 9:30 p.m. and found dead inside a house in the 8700 block of Apricot Street. Police have disclosed no other details about the incident, nor said whether they have developed a suspect in the killing.

A man who was fatally shot and crashed a vehicle last Wednesday (Feb. 2) around 11 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10 at Louisa Street was identified as 24-year-old Christian Honore. The NOPD again has provided no additional details about the killing, nor said whether a suspect has been developed.

The final homicide victim identified Monday was 28-year-old Karell Portis. Police said Portis was found last Thursday night (Feb. 3) at 8:36 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 6700 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

The NOPD said Portis was transported for medical treatment but died at a hospital. No suspect has been named in that fatal shooting thus far.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, New Orleans already had recorded 27 homicides through Sunday, representing a 50 percent year-to-date increase over the same span in 2021, and a 125 percent jump when compared to the same date in 2019.

