BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints name Dennis Allen as head coach to succeed Sean Payton

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dennis Allen has been selected as the next head coach of the Saints, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Allen, 49, always was considered the frontrunner to succeed the retired Sean Payton, having served as Payton’s defensive coordinator and right-hand man since November 2015.

Besides his familiarity with the Saints’ roster, system, culture and front office, Allen is an experienced NFL head coach. He compiled an 8-28 record as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders in 2012-14. And he coached a memorable 9-0 shutout victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Dec. 19, filling in when Payton was sidelined with COVID-19.

Team owner Gayle Benson, president Dennis Lauscha and general manager Mickey Loomis agreed on the selection after interviewing six candidates to replace Payton, who retired Jan. 25 after 16 years as the team’s coach.

Also interviewed were former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who instead agreed to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Our head coach is the face of the franchise, the direction we are going to be headed. It’s a real important decision,” Loomis told reporters Feb. 2. “I’d like it to be someone that coaches here for 16 years and has a lot of wins like the last one. It’s an important decision. None of us are taking this lightly. We’re working to find someone that can lead us and our team for the long run.”

This breaking and developing story will be updated.

Related coverage:

Saints to interview Chiefs’ Bieniemy on Sunday, as Goodell calls NFL’s lack of head coach diversity ‘unacceptable’

Drew Brees weighs in on Sean Payton leaving the Saints

Sean Payton retires as Saints head coach, ‘I don’t know what’s next’

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
Ohio to temporarily rename state park after Joe Burrow
Latest on the arrest of Alvin Kamara
Latest on the arrest of Alvin Kamara
Latest on arrest of Alvin Kamara
Latest on arrest of Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was booked on a battery charge Sunday (Feb. 6) in...
Moments leading up to fight involving Alvin Kamara detailed in court documents