BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Teammate accused of killing Edna Karr student-athlete arrested

By Mykal Vincent and David Jones
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a 19-year-old accused of killing Edna Karr student-athlete Keyron Ross last month.

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Tyrese Carter.

Police believe Tyrese Carter shot and killed Keyron Ross in Algiers.
Police believe Tyrese Carter shot and killed Keyron Ross in Algiers.(NOPD)

Police say Ross, 18, was found shot in the 3800 block of Texas Drive in Algiers on Wed., Jan. 26. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Carter is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Ross was the kicker on the school’s football team and the catcher for the Cougars’ baseball team.

According to MaxPreps, the two played baseball together.

Keyron Ross, 18, died in the hospital after being shot in Algiers on Jan. 26.
Keyron Ross, 18, died in the hospital after being shot in Algiers on Jan. 26.(PerfectGame/Twitter)

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Teen suspect in brutal Costco carjacking recently booked with armed robbery count that DA’s office refused to prosecute
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Carrollton Avenue Costco gas pumps
Woman carjacked, run over while pumping gas at Costco
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
One man was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Henley Street, according to NOPD.
Abducted child found in ‘good condition’; homicide suspect located, LSP says

Latest News

Tulane University School of Medicine's Dr. Leah Jacobs.
Tulane University School of Medicine - Dr. Leah Jacob: Botox
New Orleans EMS
911 calls return to pre-pandemic levels, but EMS staffing has not
Emergency officials respond to a minor stabbing incident at a Greenwell Springs Road gas...
Gas station employee suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing; fireman helps stop suspect
Tyrese Harris, 18, was arrested Sunday (Feb. 6) in connection with the brutal carjacking of a...
Bond set at over $2.75 million for teen accused of murder, carjacking