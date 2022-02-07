Teammate accused of killing Edna Karr student-athlete arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a 19-year-old accused of killing Edna Karr student-athlete Keyron Ross last month.

The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Tyrese Carter.

Police believe Tyrese Carter shot and killed Keyron Ross in Algiers. (NOPD)

Police say Ross, 18, was found shot in the 3800 block of Texas Drive in Algiers on Wed., Jan. 26. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Carter is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.

More: ‘We’re seeing our students in coffins’: Another Edna Karr athlete is killed in an Algiers shooting

Ross was the kicker on the school’s football team and the catcher for the Cougars’ baseball team.

According to MaxPreps, the two played baseball together.

Keyron Ross, 18, died in the hospital after being shot in Algiers on Jan. 26. (PerfectGame/Twitter)

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

