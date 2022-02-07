BBB Accredited Business
Zack: A weather hiccup for Monday; sunny rest of the week

Cool conditions will remain.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Out of the entire upcoming work week, Monday looks to be the only day to provide any type of “weather” for us to talk about.

Clouds have rapidly increased through the overnight hours which will lead us into a cloudy and cool Monday forecast. Highs will be in the low 50′s and in fact, there is a small rain chance. I think we will see a batch of showers try to move into the coastline through the morning hours but these showers will be very limited to how far inland they go. The closer you live to the coast, the better your chance of seeing some sprinkles.

Just as fast as the clouds rolled in today, they will move out of the region tonight. This will set the stage for a stretch of sunny and nice days ahead. Cold mornings will give way to cool, nice afternoons. Eventually we do return to the 60′s for highs by the middle of the week. Even into next weekend, this weather pattern looks pretty uneventful.

