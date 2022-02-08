Bruce: A Super week heading into Super Bowl weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the week progresses, we will see sunny skies and temps gradually riding into the middle 60s. Lows stay chilly in the 30s north and 40s south.

Sunny skies make their return Tuesday to really warm things up. Highs will approach 60 degrees in many spots, making for quite a pleasant feel by this afternoon.

Bruce: A super week of weather as we head into Super Bowl weekend. Sunny skies as highs rise into the 60s. Chilly lows in the 30s north and 40s south. No rain through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/PF7MRrWjMV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 8, 2022

Chilly mornings and beautiful afternoons will be the weather story the rest of the week. Sunny skies look to dominate, with perhaps some periods of high clouds Thursday and Friday. It’s a super week headed into super bowl weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, that’s when another batch of cold air moves out of Canada and visits us along the Gulf Coast. This could lead to a frontal passage Saturday night into Sunday, so a fall back to the 40s for highs is possible to round out the weekend. Right now, this front doesn’t look to bring much weather with it.

