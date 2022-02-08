Dennis Allen prioritizing QB position in new role as head coach

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints introduced defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as new head coach Tuesday.

Allen, 49, will replace his longtime boss, Sean Payton, who stepped away two weeks ago. This will be Allen’s second stint as a head coach after he went 8-28 with the Raiders from 2012-2014.

The Saints interviewed six candidates in total, with Allen considered to be the favorite due to his success as defensive coordinator. New Orleans’ defense has morphed into the strength of the team in recent years, ranking fourth in the NFL in both yards allowed and points allowed over the past three seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

In his first official press conference as head coach, Allen says he is “totally ecstatic” for the job. He thanked his predecessor for giving him the opportunity to join the Saints in 2006, saying it was the greatest thing he’s done professionally.

“This was not a broken job, this is a desirable job,” Allen says. “I think we’re close to contending again.”

Allen says one of the first things he will do is evaluate the quarterback position.

Last year’s starter, Jameis Winston, was only on a one-year contract when he went down with a knee injury. The Saints juggled Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian, and rookie Ian Book during the latter half of the season with underwhelming success under center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.