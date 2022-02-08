Edwards is confident about Ronald Greene statements: ‘I have no concern whatsoever that there will ever be any credible evidence to the contrary.’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards is staunchly confident that there is no credible evidence that he misrepresented how African American motorist Ronald Greene died or that he tried to cover it up.

FOX 8 asked Edwards who was in New Orleans on Monday about people who remain unconvinced about his statements regarding Greene’s death in 2019.

“What I want people to understand is that at absolutely no time did I misrepresent what happened in that incident. I’ve never said to anyone publicly or privately Mr. Greene died in the accident, in the vehicle crash because what that would do, that would negate everything that happened thereafter when the State Police showed up on the scene and actually took him into custody after a long and violent struggle which I have consistently characterized as criminal,” said Edwards.

The Associated Press obtained body camera footage from State Police showing troopers beating and dragging Greene as he pleaded for mercy.

And recently the AP published a text message sent to Edwards by the then leader of State Police which said troopers had engaged in a violent, lengthy struggle with Greene.

Edwards emphatically denies that he is involved in any cover-up or that he withheld information for political expediency.

“Secondly, there is absolutely no support because it did not happen that I ever asked anyone, directed anyone, or otherwise interfered with, in the State Police investigation with respect to the timing as has been alleged by someone, I still don’t know who it is, some unnamed source I guess to delay that investigation until after the election. First of all, it wasn’t delayed until after the election. It was turned over to the district attorney in August, the election was in October,” said Edwards.

And he also pointed to statements by law enforcement regarding whether he tried to influence the investigation.

“You have had a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s office saying that at no point have they been questioning anyone with request to my knowledge which is contrary to what the newspaper article said, so the U.S. Attorney’s office has said the reporting is inaccurate and now you’ve got the D.A., D.A. Belton for Union Parish who has said at absolutely no time that I or anyone else ask him to delay the investigation,” said Edwards.

He said Belton turned over evidence to the feds.

“And not only did the D.A. have the full investigative report including videos and witness statements and toxicology reports, autopsy reports, you name it, but he actually referred the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, the Trump Department of Justice, that happened in early September, again a month and a half before the election, so the idea that I would ask anyone to delay it, absolutely false and the fact of the matter is it wasn’t delayed and so that’s what I need people to understand and you know when you have an unnamed source out there who makes some allegation it can be difficult to respond to that but those are the absolute facts and I have no concern whatsoever that there will ever be any credible evidence to the contrary,” said Edwards.

