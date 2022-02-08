BBB Accredited Business
Gayle Benson suing neighbors over attack that killed one of her Yorkies

Gayle Benson
Gayle Benson(WVUE-TV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is suing her neighbors over an attack that killed one of her pets, according to a new lawsuit filed in New Orleans Civil District Court.

The suit recalls Benson walking her two Yorkies when her neighbors’ unleashed dogs, a mixed German pointer and a border collie, “suddenly and without warning” charged.

Miss Lucy, one of two Yorkies adopted by Benson, was “literally torn apart” in the attack, the suit claims. Master Petey, Benson’s other pet, was badly injured but survived.

In the suit, Benson says Andre and Caroline Robert could have prevented the attack if they had properly secured the dogs in their yard or had them on leashes for walks. She also alleges the couple and their son failed to do anything to stop the attack.

Attorneys say the same dogs also attacked her housekeeper and her neighbors and had “violent tendencies.”

The neighbors’ dogs have since been euthanized.

Andre Robert was cited for not having a proper fence or leash. He pleaded no contest and was fined $1,250, which he has yet to pay, the suit concludes.

Benson’s attorney says she plans on donating all of the money received from the lawsuit to animal welfare charities in New Orleans. In addition, she will personally match the amount awarded.

